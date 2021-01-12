State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1,156.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,660,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 72.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1,015.9% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 22.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,746,000 after acquiring an additional 639,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after acquiring an additional 628,922 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

