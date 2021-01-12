State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,908 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of NiSource worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,356,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,401,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,440 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,768,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,464,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NiSource by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,202,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,914 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NI opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $902.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

