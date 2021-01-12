State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.43 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,307 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,032 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Juniper Networks worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,610,000 after buying an additional 2,080,792 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 39.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $143,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,880 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 35.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,268,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,778,000 after purchasing an additional 593,292 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,236,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $198,595,000 after purchasing an additional 504,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 155.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 444,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

