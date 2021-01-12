State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.55 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,198 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of -82.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

