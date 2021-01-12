State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

STZ stock opened at $226.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $240.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

