State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,346 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Schlumberger by 130.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Schlumberger by 131.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 43.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 42.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

