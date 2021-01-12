State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $863,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.57.

SRE stock opened at $118.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.34.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

