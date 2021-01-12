State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,278 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $197.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

