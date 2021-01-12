State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,884 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

GD opened at $151.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

