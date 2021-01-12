State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 404 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total transaction of $10,498,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,600 shares of company stock worth $51,748,302. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.63.

Shares of TDG opened at $612.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $602.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

