State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 724 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in DexCom by 107.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.82, for a total transaction of $396,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 895 shares in the company, valued at $355,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,579 shares of company stock valued at $17,305,761 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.83.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $370.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.92 and a 200-day moving average of $386.49. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 153.16, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

