State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,871 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CSFB raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $234,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,268 shares of company stock worth $4,528,495 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.