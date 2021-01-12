State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in MetLife by 21.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

