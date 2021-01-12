Stealth (XST) 1-Day Volume Hits $9,549.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $9,549.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001363 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019548 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Token Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,223,112 tokens. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.