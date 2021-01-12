Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.0672 on Major Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Stealth has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $9,549.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth token can now be bought for about $0.0672 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001363 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019548 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,223,112 tokens. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.