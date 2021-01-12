Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.58

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.58 and traded as high as $13.21. Steelcase shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 706,126 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $49,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares in the company, valued at $107,267.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Steelcase by 66.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 49.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 259,259 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 93.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,030,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,488,000 after buying an additional 982,583 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

