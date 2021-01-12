Steem Dollars One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.06 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $17.45 million and $3.06 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00008724 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,558.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.77 or 0.01390905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.84 or 0.00613367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051235 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002543 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00173644 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,960,710 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

