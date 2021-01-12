SteepCoin Market Cap Reaches $122,464.62 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 176.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $122,464.62 and $37.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.24 or 0.00537016 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000192 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.