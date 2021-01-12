STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP) Stock Price Up 9.9%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP)’s share price was up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 58,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 43,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on STEP. National Bank Financial set a C$0.60 price objective on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.45 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.46, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of C$67.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

