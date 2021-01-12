Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCL. BidaskClub upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Stepan news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $1,474,211.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,484 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,379.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,959 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,568,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,857,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,155,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,916,000 after buying an additional 67,598 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,296,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $124.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.00. Stepan has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $131.72.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $464.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

