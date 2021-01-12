Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) (LON:SEY) Shares Gap Up to $11.20

Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) (LON:SEY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $11.80. Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 26,539 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.70. The company has a market capitalization of £26.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20. The company has a current ratio of 159.29, a quick ratio of 159.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) Company Profile (LON:SEY)

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

