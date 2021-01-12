Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 12th (AIT, BLL, BRO, ENDP, EXR, FNV, KMT, MMSI, ODP, ON)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 12th:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Industrial is focused on improving its product line and providing value-added services to its wide customer base. The company’s focus on driving operational excellence, maintaining a reliable supply chain and cost-control measures are likely to be beneficial in the quarters ahead. Applied Industrial intends to strengthen its competence on the back of acquisitions. Its shareholder-friendly policies will also work in its favor. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, for fiscal 2021, the company refrained from providing projections due to the pandemic-related uncertainties. Sales in the fiscal second quarter are expected to decline 13-14% year over year. Moreover, high debt levels can be detrimental in the quarters ahead. In addition, foreign exchange headwinds might adversely impact its performance.”

Get Applied Industrial Technologies Inc alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ball Corp has been witnessing significant demand for beverage cans amid the pandemic. Beverage-can demand has been surging globally as customers are preferring cans over glass and plastic. The company’s focus on growing capacity to tap this trend will drive growth. Strong backlog levels and business wins will drive the Aerospace segment. The segment continues to win and provide mission-critical programs and technologies to U.S. government, defense, intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance customers. The company's focus on launching new products and efforts to cut down costs will aid results. However, supply constraints and incremental costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to impact the company's near-term results. High debt levels and lower sales in Europe due to the pandemic also remain concerns for the company.”

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brown & Brown’s compelling portfolio with an impressive growth trajectory driven by organic and inorganic initiatives bode well. Buyouts and collaborations enhanced its existing capabilities and extended its geographic foothold. Strategic efforts continue to drive commission and fees. Solid capital position, backed by strong operational environment, places it well for long-term growth. The company’s sturdy performance has been driving cash flow, enabling it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves via dividend hikes and share buybacks. It boasts strong balance sheet backed by a solid cash position. Shares of Brown & Brown have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, escalating expenses are likely to put a stain on margin expansion. Poor ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholders' funds.”

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Endo’s Branded Pharmaceuticals business maintains the momentum. Moreover, the Sterile Injectables segment performed better than estimates, driven by both favorable customer purchasing patterns and a higher underlying utilization of certain critical-care products. The FDA approval of Qwo for the treatment of cellulite in the buttocks is a significant boost to the company, which will help generate a new revenue stream. Meanwhile, the recent BioSpecifics acquisition is a positive as this will enable the company to reap benefits through additional investments in the growth trajectory of Xiaflex and Qwo. Concurrently, Endo initiated several strategic actions to optimize its operations. However, the generics business persists to be weak due to competitive and pricing pressure. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $118.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Extra Space Storage's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Also, the recent trends in estimate revisions for 2020 and 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicate a favorable outlook for the company. The company is one of the top operators of self-storage spaces in the country with solid presence in key cities. The company focuses on expansion through accretive acquisitions and third-party management platform. Additionally, Extra Space Storage has a healthy balance-sheet position and is making investments through other channels in the storage sector, including preferred equity investments and bridge loan program. However, a development boom of self-storage units in many markets, a likely rise in vacate volumes with the abatement of the pandemic are likely to curb its pricing power and turn on discounting.”

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $133.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Franco-Nevada expects attributable royalty and stream sales from mining assets to be near the high end of its guidance of 475,000 to 505,000 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs) in 2020. Suspension of operation at Candelaria mine due to labor strikes will impact part of the gold and silver deliveries in fourth-quarter 2020. Resurgence of COVID-19 cases might lead to further mine suspensions and the guidance might not be achieved. Its energy assets are likely to underperform this year due to low oil prices in the earlier part of the year. Nevertheless, the rally in gold prices this year and focus on cost management will drive its results. The company’s strong liquidity position will help it navigate through this turbulent period. Earnings estimate for the company’s ongoing quarter and full year have undergone positive revisions lately.”

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Kennametal’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from its exposure in multiple end markets, solid customer base, strong product offerings and innovation capabilities. Its three initiatives — growth, modernization and simplification — have been proving advantageous. For second-quarter fiscal 2021, it anticipates sales to grow in low- to mid-single digits on a sequential basis. Its simplification/modernization activities are predicted to yield savings of $65-$75 million in fiscal 2021. However, the company remains wary about the end-market challenges due to the coronavirus outbreak. Notably, it refrained from providing fiscal 2021 projections. Also, Kennametal’s ability to meet debt obligations based on its current income has declined in the past quarter.”

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Merit Medical saw overall revenue growth within its Cardiovascular unit. The company is on track to complete the movement of more than 14 production lines and consolidate several facilities before year-end. The CE mark for the Merit WRAPSODY Endoprosthesis Stent System and its commercialization in the European Union continue to buoy optimism. The recent FDA approval for the WRAPSODY Arterial Venous access Efficacy (WAVE) IDE trial is encouraging. Merit Medical exited the third quarter of 2020 on a strong note, with earnings and revenues beating estimates. The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. However, we are concerned about the revenue decline at its Endoscopy segment. Contraction in gross margin is a concern as well. Further, economic stagnation due to the outbreak adds to the woes.”

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of ODP Corporation have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock rallied following the confirmation of buyout offer from Staples. If accepted this would consolidate Staples and ODP’s position in the industry. Meanwhile, the company informed that it is reviewing the proposal. ODP leverages its direct supply chain, robust e-commerce platform and retail facilities to effectively serve customers. The company’s Business Acceleration Program has helped it in improving cost structure and operational efficiencies. We also note that the company is in its early stage of “Maximize B2B” restructuring plan. In spite of these tailwinds, we prefer to remain on sidelines given concerns related to soft sales in contract channel in the Business Solutions Division (BSD) and lower sales in CompuCom Division.”

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ON Semiconductor is well-positioned to benefit from the solid momentum witnessed in image sensors amid consistent growth in advanced driver-assistance systems (“ADAS”) domain. Strong traction for silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power products driven by growth in electric vehicles (EVs) augurs well. Also, healthy growth in the 5G infrastructure business favors growth prospects. Besides, the recovery seen automotive sector bodes well for the long haul. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, softness in demand from industrial, automotive and consumer end-markets due to the COVID-19 outbreak remains a concern, at least in the near term. Moreover, a highly leveraged balance sheet and susceptibility to forex headwinds due to sizeable international market exposure are persistent overhangs.”

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trimble is driven by strength in utilities and agriculture businesses. These businesses aided growth in the Resources and Utilities segment. Also, strong momentum across Geospatial segment remains a major positive. Further, the company benefits from positive contributions from strategic acquisitions of Viewpoint, e-Builder and SketchUp. Additionally, the company’s cost control strategies are expected to drive profitability in the near term. Further, the company’s acquisition strategy remains the key catalyst and is likely to continue driving its business growth. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs in the past year. However, weakness in the overall demand environment on account of the coronavirus pandemic remains a major headwind.”

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.