Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 12th (AFN, AKT.A, AT, CEU, CS, DND, DPW, EFX, ENW, EQX)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 12th:

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$42.00.

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$0.50 to C$0.75.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$20.00.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) had its price target raised by Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$19.00.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$1.60 to C$2.25.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.75.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) was given a C$46.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50.

EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) was given a C$1.60 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$22.50.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$31.00.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) was given a C$33.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) was given a C$106.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$1.35 to C$1.75.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) was given a C$180.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$16.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) was given a C$15.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$9.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$13.00.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$34.00.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$33.00.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$34.00.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$2.75 to C$4.00.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$30.00.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$5.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$33.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$19.50.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$6.50.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) was given a C$101.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$1.90 to C$2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$5.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) was given a C$1.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$0.10 to C$0.35. Raymond James currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$137.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was given a $60.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

