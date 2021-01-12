Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 12th (AFN, AKT.A, AT, CEU, CS, DND, DPW, EFX, ENW, EQX)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 12th:

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$42.00.

Get Ag Growth International Inc (AFNTO) alerts:

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$0.50 to C$0.75.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT)

had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$20.00.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) had its price target raised by Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$19.00.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$1.60 to C$2.25.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.75.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) was given a C$46.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50.

EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) was given a C$1.60 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$22.50.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$31.00.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) was given a C$33.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) was given a C$106.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$1.35 to C$1.75.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) was given a C$180.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$16.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) was given a C$15.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$9.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$13.00.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$34.00.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$33.00.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$34.00.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$2.75 to C$4.00.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$30.00.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$5.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$33.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$19.50.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$6.50.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) was given a C$101.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$1.90 to C$2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$5.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) was given a C$1.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$0.10 to C$0.35. Raymond James currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$137.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was given a $60.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Inc (AFNTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International Inc (AFNTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.