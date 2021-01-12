Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 12th (A, ABB, ALSMY, AMG, BUD, DWHHF, ESRT, GBF, GRWG, GVDBF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 12th:

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A). They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Get Agilent Technologies Inc alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AB InBev’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past six months on improving volume trends. During the third quarter of 2020, total organic volume improved 1.9%, reflecting a sequential gain from 17.1%-fall in the second quarter. Further, the company has been witnessing continued strength in the premiumization trend, which coupled with the company’s fundamental strength and continued resilience in the global beer category helped AB InBev to deliver better-than-expected results in the third quarter. Additionally, the company’s investment behind B2B platforms, e-commerce channels and digital marketing has accelerated in the past few months, which has been boosting growth. However, the company’s third-quarter top and bottom lines fell year over year on adverse impacts of pandemic. Higher cost of sales is also concerning.”

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Alliance Global Partners currently has $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Methanex for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been going up over the past month. The company’s Geismar 3 plant is expected to deliver strong returns on significant capital and operating cost advantages. Further, Methanex remains committed to strengthen its balance sheet. The company’s move to defer capital expenditure on its Geismar 3 project is anticipated to bolster its balance sheet. It should also gain from a recovery in methanol demand. However, Methanex is exposed to a challenging methanol pricing environment. Lower methanol prices are expected to remain a headwind for the company. Moreover, production outages are affecting the company’s operations. Methanex’s high debt levels is another concern. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year.”

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) (OTCMKTS:RDS/A). The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) (OTCMKTS:RDS/A). They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (BME:SGRE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. The firm currently has a $108.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $215.00.

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $275.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.50.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). They issued a buy rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock.

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.