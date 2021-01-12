Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 12th (CVGW, CVNA, DDD, GH, IR, LITE, MASS, NIO, NVCR, PLNT)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 12th:
Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $230.00 to $276.00.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $145.00 to $170.00.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $58.00.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $120.00 to $138.00.
William Blair began coverage on shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO).
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $110.00 to $159.00.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $73.00 to $90.00.
Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock.
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $43.00.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by Truist from $130.00 to $175.00.
