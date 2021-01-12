Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 12th (CVGW, CVNA, DDD, GH, IR, LITE, MASS, NIO, NVCR, PLNT)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 12th:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $230.00 to $276.00.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “3D Systems incurred loss in the third quarter which was narrower on a year-over-year basis. Revenues benefited from robust healthcare performance driven by strong dental end-market. Moreover, the top line improved on a sequential basis, reflecting rebound in customer activity following pandemic-related shutdowns globally. Recouping demand across the markets it serves is a positive. Moreover, the company’s efforts to simplify cost structure by trimming cost of sales and operating expenses will boost margins over the long run. Moreover, the strategic move of selling Cimatron and GibbsCAM software businesses will help 3D Systems utilize its resources on more profitable additive manufacturing part. Stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Nevertheless, declining gross margin due to unfavorable sales mix is a headwind.”

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $145.00 to $170.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $58.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $120.00 to $138.00.

William Blair began coverage on shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO).

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $110.00 to $159.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $73.00 to $90.00.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $43.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by Truist from $130.00 to $175.00.

