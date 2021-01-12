Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Gaming and Leisure Properties Put Options (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 849 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,444% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,895 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.35.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.