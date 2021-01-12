Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,029 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,550% compared to the average daily volume of 123 put options.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $209,008.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $639,867.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,259.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,487 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

