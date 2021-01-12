Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,359 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,644% compared to the average daily volume of 63 put options.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Masco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Masco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. Masco has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.34.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

