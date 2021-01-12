Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 18,540 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average volume of 11,587 call options.

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $7.61. 16,719,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,544,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $895.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $1,447,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

