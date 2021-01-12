Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of SYNNEX Call Options (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,830 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,505% compared to the average daily volume of 114 call options.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total value of $294,594.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,215.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $32,452.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,773.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,059. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,135,000 after purchasing an additional 572,573 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,527,000 after acquiring an additional 568,508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,173,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,344,000 after acquiring an additional 83,719 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,413,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 669,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,737,000 after acquiring an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNX opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.28. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $89.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.29.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

