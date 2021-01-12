Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Viasat Put Options (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,025 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,553% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 18.6% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 16,288,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,455,000 after purchasing an additional 608,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,268,000 after purchasing an additional 109,494 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 4.2% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,789,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,662,000 after buying an additional 71,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Viasat by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,451,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,924,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSAT stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Viasat has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,707.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

