StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 353.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BANX stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. StoneCastle Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $130.91 million, a PE ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 7.4%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of StoneCastle Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the third quarter worth about $752,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 17.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.