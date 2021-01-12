Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) Trading Up 5.5%

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 147,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 114,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$279.58 million and a P/E ratio of -17.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35.

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$30.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

