Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Down 7.4%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s stock price fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $27.33. 2,182,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,180,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Several research firms recently commented on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Stratasys’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 20.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 57.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 42.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $195,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

