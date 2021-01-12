Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Stryker by 12.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 224,906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,393,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Stryker by 315.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 12.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,765 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.69. 24,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,473. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.