(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $229.50

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $229.50 and last traded at $216.00, with a volume of 463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded (STZ.B) from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get (STZ.B) alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.

About (STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for (STZ.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (STZ.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.