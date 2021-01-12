Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SBVCF) Short Interest Down 89.6% in December

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SBVCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the December 15th total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,056,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SBVCF traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 3,347,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,331. Subversive Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14.

Subversive Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on the acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

