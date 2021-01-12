Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Short Interest Update

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 275.2% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,070,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SGMD traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,355,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,375,215. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.16. Sugarmade has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About Sugarmade
Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Sugarmade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sugarmade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.