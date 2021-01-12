SUN (SUN) Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One SUN token can currently be purchased for about $6.50 or 0.00018666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $30.29 million and approximately $187.35 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SUN has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00023902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00111177 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00256929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00064244 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00060878 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,659,773 tokens. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

