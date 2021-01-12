Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
OTCMKTS SNMCY remained flat at $$7.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650. Suncorp Group has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
