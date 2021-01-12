SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Up 20,898.3% in December

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,349,400 shares, an increase of 20,898.3% from the December 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,710,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HYSR opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. SunHydrogen has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc develops solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

