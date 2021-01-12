Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RUN. Bank of America raised their target price on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

RUN stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.24. 113,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349,752. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9,314.69 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. Sunrun’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $4,455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,649,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,971,608.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ferber sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $905,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,978.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,941,005 shares of company stock valued at $187,322,857 over the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sunrun by 13.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 116,895 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management now owns 1,530,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,012,514 after purchasing an additional 268,738 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 206,766 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

