Super Zero Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $32.36 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.36 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,065.91 or 0.03136925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020805 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 69.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,793,598 coins and its circulating supply is 302,657,107 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

