Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Trading 14% Higher

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) traded up 14% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.47. 538,005 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 408,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $139.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.56. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.24 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 787.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 546,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

