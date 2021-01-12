Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 46,686 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 41,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Separately, VTB Capital cut Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40.

There is no company description available for Surgutneftegaz PAO.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.