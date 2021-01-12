sUSD (SUSD) Price Down 0.3% This Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $142.26 million and $18.68 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00041878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00379383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.04 or 0.04487415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

SUSD is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

