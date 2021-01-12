SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) (CVE:SMS) Shares Down 10.7%

SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) (CVE:SMS)’s stock price traded down 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 18,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 40,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.33.

About SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) (CVE:SMS)

SustainCo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure solutions and services in Canada. The company develops intelligent building technology, including the integration of disparate building systems for the provision of building automation and controls, HVAC mechanical services, real-time performance monitoring, and energy efficient retrofit and solutions.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.