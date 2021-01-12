Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the December 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

SVNLY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,234. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and the Netherlands. The company offers savings, business, currency, and investment accounts and deposits, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans, as well as business debt services; mutual funds; pension products; and accounts, business card, and payment and reconciliation services.

