Swipe Price Tops $0.84 on Major Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $70.65 million and approximately $70.12 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002426 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. In the last week, Swipe has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,936,975 tokens. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

