SwissBorg (CHSB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.90 Million

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. SwissBorg has a market cap of $262.12 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SwissBorg has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00045200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00379654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.00 or 0.04250881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SwissBorg Token Profile

SwissBorg (CRYPTO:CHSB) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,187,985 tokens. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here

SwissBorg Token Trading

SwissBorg can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

